Parisian fashion house Chloé kicked off a sartorial revolution in 1952 when it debuted a collection that merged the elegance of haute couture with loose, languid silhouettes. Now helmed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi, the illustrious label has updated its bohemian lineage with modern, directional touches, all while remaining true to the romantic and free-spirited core that cemented its present-day popularity.