Ileana Makri

Ireedp 18-karat Rose Gold Diamond Necklace

£1100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Ileana Makri has always had a fascination with the evil eye motif, which is why the symbol so often appears in her fine jewelry collections. This delicate necklace is handmade from 18-karat rose gold and strung with a round iridescent pendant that's offset by 0.09-carats of twinkling diamonds. Wear it as your everyday signature or layered with similar styles.