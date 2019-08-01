Search
Products fromShopJewelryNecklaces
Ileana Makri

Ireedp 18-karat Rose Gold Diamond Necklace

$1360.00
At Net-A-Porter
Diamonds, total weight: 0.09-carats Lobster clasp fastening NET-A-PORTER is a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council Imported
Featured in 1 story
Here's What Your Evil Eye Accessory Really Means
by Amanda Randone