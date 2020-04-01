Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
lululemon
Invigorate High-rise Tight 25″
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At
Focus on your strength, not your sweat. Powered by Everlux, our fastest-drying fabric, the ultra-breathable Invigorate collection handles heat and sweat during intense workouts.
Need a few alternatives?
Sweaty Betty
Zero Gravity High Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
$135.00
from
Sweaty Betty
BUY
P.volve
P.band Starter Pack
£31.00
from
P.volve
BUY
Letsfit
Resistance Loop Bands
£7.59
from
Amazon
BUY
TriggerPoint
Grid Foam Roller
£34.18
£34.90
from
Amazon
BUY
More from lululemon
lululemon
Energy Bra Long Line*medium Support, B/c Cup
£48.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Gathering Storm Short Jacket
C$228.00
C$159.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Time To Sweat Crop 23" Leggings
£81.27
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Align Crop Leggings
£72.98
£57.22
from
lululemon
BUY
More from Fitness
Sweaty Betty
Zero Gravity High Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
$135.00
from
Sweaty Betty
BUY
P.volve
P.band Starter Pack
£31.00
from
P.volve
BUY
Letsfit
Resistance Loop Bands
£7.59
from
Amazon
BUY
TriggerPoint
Grid Foam Roller
£34.18
£34.90
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted