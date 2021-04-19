Intu Rituals

Meet our lovingly curated & ethically sourced CBD oil! As CBD users and lovers, we couldn’t find a brand we could truly connect with. Most CBD brands don’t tick all the boxes were are passionate about (vegan, organic, eco-responsible and great tasting) so we embarked on a mission to create our own. Sun grown, family cultivated, pesticide-free, full spectrum hemp extract with organic flavors that elevate the experience. Our CBD products contain under 0.3% THC. (Nope, this product will NOT make you high. Read our FAQs for more info) Why take CBD: CBD is nature’s purest way of helping us alleviate the intensity of everyday unwanted discomforts such as: anxiety, stress, insomnia, menstrual cramps, headaches, migraines and body aches. Why CBD oils: CBD oils provide longer symptom relief than inhalation (pre-rolls). Oils are also the second quickest in bringing relief. Their effect is felt after about 15 minutes with a duration of about 4-6 hours. Dosage: 1/2 dropper serving contains 8.3mg of CBD. We recommend starting with 1/2 a dropper. Place it under your tongue, and hold for 30 seconds. (The microcapillaries under your tongue absorb the CBD and quickly transport it into your system) Swallow and wait for 15 minutes to see how you feel. Increase the dosage based on your needs and experience. -Non psychoactive -Fast acting -Anti inflammatory -No toxic chemicals nor pesticides -Vegan -Lab Tested (see pictures for lab results) Ingredients: -MCT Oil -CBD -Organic peppermint -Organic Lemon Sustainability: You can recycle the glass bottles (glass is infinitely recyclable). Please remove the labels first. They are paper labels with no plastic coating which makes them biodegradable. The plastic seal and dropper, you can send them back to use for reusing! We have partnered with TerraCycle to send all used plastic seals and droppers back to them to be transformed into new products. Lab Reports: It is very important that every CBD brand shows their lab reports, purity and THC limits. You can find our lab reports in the photos of this product. Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.