Kelly Clarkson Home

Interlude Luxurious Cotton Throw Pillow

$56.90 $28.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Bring an unexpected touch of texture to any bedscape or sofa with this tasseled throw pillow! Made in India from 100% cotton with an on-trend slubby texture, this throw pillow’s cover is surrounded with a thick tassel fringe for a bit of boho appeal. Secured within the cover’s convenient zipper closure, a plump polyester insert fills out this 18’’ square accent pillow. In the event of a spill (no judgments), we recommend spot cleaning its cover.