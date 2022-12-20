United States
Skinbetter Science
Interfuse™ Treatment Cream Eye 15ml
$110.50
At We Love Skin
Benefits Proprietary delivery technology drives ingredients faster and more efficiently to maximize nourishing benefits. A neuro-calming peptide relaxes the appearance of crow’s feet almost immediately. Vitamin C provides antioxidant and skin brightening benefits. Relieves the look of under-eye puffiness through a blend of caffeine and a highly specialized yeast derivative. Diminishes dryness and locks in moisture with a synergistic blend of humectants.