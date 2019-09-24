Improving the appearance of skin sagging, lines and wrinkles.
Benefits
Our cutting-edge approach to collagen in this peptide-rich formula.
Uses proprietary delivery technology that drives a unique messenger peptide blend to help bring the look of firmness back to the skin.
A blend of messenger peptides targets the nourishment of five types of collagen, all critical to skin density.
Firms the feel of the skin for a more lifted and contoured appearance.
Offers an immediate smoothing effect from a neuro-calming peptide.
Provides a breathable layer of moisture, through an exclusive blend of hydrating ingredients, to give skin a radiant glow.
Can also be used on the neck for improved resiliency of the skin.