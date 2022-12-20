Athleta X Alicia Keys

Intention Pant

$159.00

Buy Now Review It

At Athleta

FOR: Commuting, work, and travel FEEL: Wool-cashmere blend is luxuriously soft and cozy FAVE: Limited-edition style co-created with Alicia Keys, made inclusive by design #450745 Show More 70% Viscose Rayon/30% Polyester TENCEL™ Lyocell/Polyester BREATHABLE: Airflow moves easily through the garment Machine wash and lay flat to dry. Imported. Show More Relaxed with room to move Sits at the natural waist Wide leg fits loose throughout Inseam: Regular: 31.5" Plus: 30.5" Show More