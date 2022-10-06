Dr. Loretta

Intense Replenishing Serum

Cannot be shipped outside the USA What It Is: A hydrating and intense replenishing serum from Dr. Loretta designed to protect against environmental damage and soothe skin Good to Know: Certified cruelty free by Leaping Bunny, vegan, free of sulfates (SLS/SLES), parabens, phthalates, alcohol, and artificial fragrance and dyes What It Does: Formulated with calming vitamins and powerhouse antioxidants that provide maximum protection and hydration, this award-winning facial serum is designed for daily use and will prime, soothe, and restore your skin for a silky-soft feel and luminous look Key Ingredients: Bioidentical Skin Lipids, Antioxidant Lipochroman, Vitamin F (Linoleic And Linolenic Acids) And Lecithin Skin Type: For all types How to Use: Apply to clean skin, gently massaging into the face, neck and back of hands. Can be mixed with any of the label's other serums. Follow with your favorite moisturizer Formulation: Serum Made in the USA Style #DRLOR30002