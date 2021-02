Gucci

Intarsia Mohair-blend Tank

£750.00

Net-A-Porter

The final chapter in Alessandro Michele's 'Trilogy of Love', Gucci's Resort '21 collection features a vibrant, '70s-inspired palette our buyers can't get enough of. This mohair-blend tank has been made in Italy and intarsia-knitted with the house's moniker in red and orange. Layer yours over a classic shirt or tee.