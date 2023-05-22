Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Lululemon
Instill High-rise Tight 25″
$128.00
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
0 2 4 6 (not available) 8 (not available) 10 (not available) 12 (not available) 14 16 18 20
Need a few alternatives?
Dragon Fit
Capri Compression Yoga Pants With Inner Pockets
BUY
$24.98
Amazon
Stelle
Quick Dry Cargo Pants
BUY
$26.99
Amazon
H&M x Mugler
Spiral-paneled Jersey Leggings
BUY
$99.00
H&M
H&M
Flared Slit-hem Leggings
BUY
$34.99
H&M
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Light Locks Scrunchie Skinny 3 Pack
BUY
$19.00
$32.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
City Adventurer Duffle Bag 29l Club Patch
BUY
$139.00
$168.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
On My Level Bucket Hat
BUY
$39.00
$48.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
The Reversible Mat 3mm
BUY
$69.00
$78.00
Lululemon
More from Leggings
Dragon Fit
Capri Compression Yoga Pants With Inner Pockets
BUY
$24.98
Amazon
Stelle
Quick Dry Cargo Pants
BUY
$26.99
Amazon
H&M x Mugler
Spiral-paneled Jersey Leggings
BUY
$99.00
H&M
H&M
Flared Slit-hem Leggings
BUY
$34.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted