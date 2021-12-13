Fujifilm

Instax Mini 40 Camera

$89.99

At Target

Make a statement with your style with the INSTAX MINI 40 instant camera. The INSTAX MINI 40 is pumped with attitude for today’s new generation of image makers and shot takers. Combining “fast to action” features with classic design cues and the use of INSTAX MINI instant film, it’ll keep you one shot ahead of the rest. The INSTAX MINI 40 is ready to hit the streets running thanks to its built-in selfie mode. Pull out the lens for an extra click, line yourself up in the mirror and capture your style in a one-of-a-kind selfie. With the power of automatic exposure, the camera automatically calculates the brightness of the environment you’re in, so what you see is what you get, every shot, every time. All this packaged up in a timeless and epic silhouette. We’ve even edged the design with premium silver accents, and added a deluxe black texture that is sensational to touch. We’ve gone all out to propel the INSTAX MINI 40 into a league of its own.