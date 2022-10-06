Fujifilm

Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera Bundle – Purple

$86.99 $69.99

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 4.77 Inches (H) x 2.66 Inches (W) x 4.23 Inches (D) Weight: .65 Pounds Camera Features: Automatic Flash, Built-In Flash, Auto Film Advance, Auto Focus Operational Modes: Action, General Flash, Close-Up Battery: 2 AA Alkaline, Required, Included Description Take photos instantly with the INSTAX MINI 11™ Instant Camera. With its Automatic Exposure function, there is no need to adjust a dial to take photos based on your lighting. Just snap and shoot! Take the perfect selfie with the MINI 11's Selfie Mode that allows you to get up close and personal with its built-in macro mode and selfie mirror. Expressing yourself has never been easier with the MINI 11!