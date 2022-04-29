Fujifilm

Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

$89.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 58408469; Color Code: 086 Capture memories with Fujifilm’s latest, the Instax Mini 11 instant camera in a special Urban Outfitters-exclusive edition, featuring an even slimmer build and vivid colors that show off your personality. Featuring effortless use with automatic exposure that gets the perfect shot and a selfie mode with a built-in mirror for getting the perfect shots with your pals. Features - Instax Mini instant camera with a slim, compact build - Automatic exposure - Selfie mode and selfie mirror - Macro mode Content + Care - Requires 2 AA batteries - Takes Instax Mini film - sold separately - Includes camera, strap, 2 AA batteries and manual - Plastic - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 4.69”l x 2.95”w x 6.18”h - Weight: 0.98 lbs