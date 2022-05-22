Le Tan

Instant Wash Off Spray Ultra Dark

General Information Need a dark tan in no time? This instant formulation contains concentrated pigments for your deepest Wash Off? tan yet. Easy to apply and transfer resistant, it’s perfect for that last minute event, or to top up your existing tan. Ingredients Water (Aqua), Dihydroxyacetone, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Polysorbate 20, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, Sodium Metabisulfite, Fragrance (Parfum), Cetyl Hydroxyethylcellulose, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Caramel, Red 40 (CI 16035), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Yellow 5 (CI 19140). Directions Shake well. Hold can 15cm away and apply in circular motions with application mitt or hands. Dry for 60 seconds before dressing. Wash mitt or hands with warm water and soap after application. Remove product with soap and warm water.