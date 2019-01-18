Vichy

Instant Glow Double Peeling Mask

Vichy Instant Glow Double Peeling Mask 75mlThe Double Glow Peel Mask is designed to improve the look of dull and tired looking skin with a double-peel action.- Fruit acid AHAs create a double-peel action that removes dead skin cells- Refreshing gel texture with a light fragrance of cassis, apple and white musk- Impurities are eliminated- Skin appears brighter and more luminous Fruit acid AHA (Alpha-Hydroxy Acids) remove dead skin cells, while Volcanic Rock accelerates the mechanical action of exfoliation to the skin’s surface. Impurities are eliminated and the skin appears brighter and more luminous.