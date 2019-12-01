Maybelline

Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-use Concealer (pack Of 2)

MAYBELLINE INSTANT AGE REWIND CONCEALER: America's #1 Concealer! Erase the look of dark circles, correct the appearance of redness and brighten the look of dull skin with Instant Age Rewind Eraser multi-use concealer. ANTI-AGING CONCEALER: Turn back time with this anti-aging under eye treatment concealer infused with Haloxyl. Say bye bye to the look of fine lines, blemishes, redness, and dark circles, and hello to a radiant, well rested, refreshed looking eye area BEST FACE FORWARD: Maybelline has sheer, medium, and full coverage foundation in liquid, stick, and cushion foundation formulas, and a range of concealers, plus face primers, contour, highlighter, and pressed powder to help you create a perfect canvas. MAYBELLINE HAS WHAT YOU NEED to create any look--foundation, bb creams, concealers & highlighters to create a perfect canvas, eyeshadows, brow pencils & eyeliners for any eye look & lip products, from showstopping matte lipstick to au natural lip balms. REMOVE MAYBELLINE MAKEUP WITH MICELLAR WATER: Use Garnier Micellar Water as a gentle makeup remover at night, and as a facial cleanser in the morning to prep skin for Maybelline makeup. Named America's number 1 concealer, Maybelline's Age Rewind Concealer instantly erases dark circles and fine lines. This fragrance-free liquid under eye concealer is also formulated with goji berry extracts and Haloxyl, which is an active ingredient designed to combat the look of dark circles for a more radiant eye contour area. Packaging may vary, what you receive may not be what is reflected on site.*Based on Nielsen Scantrack Service for the concealer category for the 52 week period ending October 28, 2018, for USxAOC market according to Maybelline's custom product hierarchy. Packaging May Vary