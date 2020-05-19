Rodial

Instaglam Compact Deluxe Banana Powder

Introducing Rodial’s ultimate Instaglam Compact Deluxe Banana Powder. The versatile yellow shade suits a range of skin tones to compliment the full contour look. This subtle formula corrects surface redness and pink undertones whilst neutralizing blue under eye circles. This mattifying powder can both set your makeup and contour your face by the ‘baking’ make-up trend. It can be applied after foundation to prevent it from setting into fine lines, it also helps to reduce the appearance of an oily complexion. The main function of banana powder is to act like a highlighter, to enhance your facial contours with a mattifying highlighted finish to the face. The lightweight texture stays true all day long without caking or looking heavy, blending beautifully and instantly. Whilst minimizing fine lines and imperfections for a shine-free complexion and natural, flawless finish. Shade 05