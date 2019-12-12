Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
Fitbit
Inspire Hr Fitness Tracker
$99.95
$79.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Utilize 24/7 heart rate to more accurately track calorie burn, resting heart rate & heart rate zones during workouts
Need a few alternatives?
Glacce
Rose Quartz Bottle
$80.00
from
Glacce
BUY
Saje
Apres Sport Soothing Bath Salt Soak
$26.00
from
Saje
BUY
LARQ
Larq Bottle
$95.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Nathan Sports
Bandolier Safety Vest
$24.99
$18.74
from
Nathan Sports
BUY
More from Fitbit
Fitbit
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch
$199.95
$148.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Fitbit
Versa 2 Smartwatch
C$249.95
C$198.98
from
SportChek
BUY
Fitbit
Fitbit Versa 2™
$149.95
from
Fitbit
BUY
Fitbit
Fitbit Inspire Hr™
$99.95
from
Fitbit
BUY
More from Fitness
Glacce
Rose Quartz Bottle
$80.00
from
Glacce
BUY
Saje
Apres Sport Soothing Bath Salt Soak
$26.00
from
Saje
BUY
LARQ
Larq Bottle
$95.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Under Armous
Misty Copeland Under Armour Signature Crop
$60.00
from
Under Armoud
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted