CalExotics

Inspire Flickering Intimate Arouser

$44.84

FULL CONTACT AROUSAL: CalExotics Inspire Flickering Intimate Arouser is here to accelerate your arousal & pleasure; This silky multi function stimulator has 10 frisky vibration functions & waterproof surface to let you explore your every delicious desire MULTI SPEED PLEASURE: Snuggle up to this silky arouser’s contoured clitoral cup and embrace waves of orgasmic bliss while the ergonomically shaped massager delivers 10 pulsation, vibration and escalation functions to your favorite pleasure point RECHAREABLE & WATERPROOF: The soft clitoral cup, ergonomic handle and flickering tongue are superb for caressing your favorite pleasure points in and out of the water; Thrill yourself with 60 minutes of high-speed vibration power & recharges in 2.5 hours PLEASURE WITH A CAUSE: With each Inspire collection purchase, we donate a portion of proceeds to Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC); The inspiring LBBC works to connect women with trusted breast cancer information and a community of support MEASUREMENTS & CARE: Each waterproof massager is made from unscented silicone & measures at 5,75” x 2” (14,5 cm x 5 cm), with a 2,25” x 1,75” (5,75 cm x 4,5 cm) arouser; Prior to and after each use, wash vibrator with warm water and mild soap CalExotics Inspire Flickering Intimate Arouser packs intense multi-function vibrations into a sensually contoured package. Use the ergonomically shaped cup to sensually stir your most intimate sweet spot and envelop yourself in a deep, flickering gyrations. This unique oscillating stimulator is designed by women for women to accelerate feminine arousal and increase intimate pleasure while a flickering tongue teases you into submission. Once you find just the right spot, flicker through 10 intense vibration, pulsation and escalation functions until you find the setting that sends you soaring. This indulgent toy has a completely waterproof, silky silicone body, so you can embrace radiating pleasure wherever your fantasies take you. Tantalize with 60 minutes of high-speed pleasure before you need to recharge this delightful wand. To recharge, simply plug your vibe into the provided USB cable and allow 2.5 hours for a complete recharge. Whether you’re a bashful beginner or an exotic expert, you can look forward to embracing wave after wave of pleasure by adding this flickering massager to your secret toy box. CalExotics was founded over 20 years ago by women in the hopes of creating a pleasure toy brand for women. That is why we created the powder pink Inspire collection, to give back to the community that has given us so much. With each Inspire collection purchase, we donate a portion of proceeds to Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC). The inspiring LBBC works to help support women with breast cancer by providing trusted information and a community of support to ensure no women feels alone in her fight. Since 1994, CalExotics has been the world’s leading pleasure products manufacturer and is dedicated to being a consumer-friendly brand for men and women. We understand that to truly encourage sexual wellness, the intimate toy industry needs to create products that enhance pleasure in your everyday life and cultivate a happier and more satisfied you. CalExotics has taken the very limited intimate toy options from the past and created a world of pleasure products for men, women and couples. By revolutionizing the way we see intimate products, CalExotics has been able to help everyone find confidence in their sexuality and promote sexual self-awareness. At CalExotics, we want you to expect more. Expect more passion, expect more romance and always expect more fun.