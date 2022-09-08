Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
LELO
Insignia Soraya 2 Luxury Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator
£199.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Lovehoney
Need a few alternatives?
LELO
Insignia Soraya 2 Luxury Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator
BUY
£199.99
Lovehoney
Lovehoney
3-speed Micro Massage Wand Vibrator
BUY
$32.95
Lovehoney
Le Wand
Plug-in 10" Vibrating Massager
BUY
$162.99
Wild Secrets
Normal
Darcy
BUY
$225.00
Normal
More from LELO
LELO
Gigi 2
BUY
$159.00
$199.00
LELO
LELO
Ida Wave
BUY
$189.00
LELO
LELO
Gigi 2
BUY
$119.00
$149.00
LELO
LELO
Smart Wand 2
BUY
$202.00
$289.00
LELO
More from Sexual Wellness
LANGING
Inflatable Flocking Pillow
BUY
£15.99
Amazon
Dame
Pillo
BUY
£86.00
FeelUnique
Liberator
Sex Position Wedge Ramp Combo
BUY
£249.99
Lovehoney
Lovehoney
Microfibre Sex Position Wedge
BUY
£99.99
Liberator
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted