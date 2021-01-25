INSE

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$59.99 $51.99

Buy Now Review It

Strong Powerful Suction：Equipped with a motor rated at 600w, INSE I5 stick vacuum comes with 18KPA strong suction at working. Using this corded vacuum cleaner, you can easily clean kinds of dust and trash, including kitchen debris, pet food debris, pet hair, nut debris, etc. Two different working modes of this vacuum cleaner can be used accordingly to clean the surface of furniture, sofa, and to clean the bed bottom as well.（It is normal for the motor to heat if the machine works too long time）