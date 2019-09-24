Search
Koral

Inner Infinity Sports Bra

$95.00$64.97
At Koral
DESCRIPTION The Inner Infinity Sports Bra shows just enough enough skin in all the right places. Cut in a signature Infinity fabric, this bra is high compression and supportive. Model is 5'9.5" and wearing a size small. BANDIER EXCLUSIVE.
