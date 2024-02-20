Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Sarah & Sebastian
Ingot Square Signet
$450.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sarah & Sebastian
Need a few alternatives?
Sarah & Sebastian
Ingot Square Signet
BUY
$450.00
Sarah & Sebastian
Cameron Studio
Slim Square Signet Ring
BUY
$280.00
The Iconic
Sterling Forever
Cora Heart Signet Ring
BUY
$64.00
Sterling Forever
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Arden Signet Ring
BUY
$1700.00
Natalie Marie Jewellery
More from Sarah & Sebastian
Sarah & Sebastian
Form Ring
BUY
$140.00
Sarah & Sebastian
Sarah & Sebastian
Mama Word Ring
BUY
$550.00
Sarah & Sebastian
Sarah & Sebastian
Multi Petite Letter Necklace
BUY
$370.00
Sarah & Sebastian
Sarah & Sebastian
Single Stiner Antitragus Earring
BUY
$220.00
Sarah & Sebastian
More from Rings
Swarovski
Dulcis Cocktail Ring
BUY
$210.00
$350.00
Swarovski
Jackie Mack
Astra Ring
BUY
$119.00
The Iconic
Ichu
Concave Swivel Ring
BUY
$159.00
The Iconic
Avant Studio
Marion Signet Ring
BUY
$159.00
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted