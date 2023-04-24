HigherDose

Infrared Sauna Blanket

$699.00 $559.20

Buy Now Review It

At HigherDose

Key benefits Glowing Skin Deep Relaxation Boosts Circulation Detoxifies Burns Calories Muscle Recovery Muscle Recovery Infrared heat aids in post-workout muscle recovery. Glowing Skin Improved circulation helps bring out your inner glow. Deep Relaxation Grounding layers of crystal, charcoal, and clay promote a deeper state of rest. Boosts Circulation Heating the body increases heart rate and improves circulation. Detoxifies Increasing thermal heat supports the body’s natural detoxification process. Burns Calories Sweating in a sauna is like working out, without the workout. Muscle Recovery Infrared heat aids in post-workout muscle recovery. Glowing Skin Improved circulation helps bring out your inner glow. Deep Relaxation Grounding layers of crystal, charcoal, and clay promote a deeper state of rest. Boosts Circulation Heating the body increases heart rate and improves circulation. Detoxifies Increasing thermal heat supports the body’s natural detoxification process. Burns Calories Sweating in a sauna is like working out, without the workout. Muscle Recovery Infrared heat aids in post-workout muscle recovery.