Wicks And Stones

Dimensions: 11w x 12l x 10.5h Capacity/Volume: 390.0000 Fabrication: Glass CLEANSE YOUR SPACE WITH: QUARTZ heal . balance . clarity Quartz: A balanced blend of salted caramel and creamy vanilla fills your space with a sense of clarity. It includes one quartz stone to promote healing and positive energy. BREATHE IN: Sea Salt Caramels Vanilla Bean Top: Creamy Vanilla Middle: Sea Salt Base: Smoothe Caramel SHINE BRIGHT FOR: 60 hours burn time KEEP IT REAL WITH: 100% soy wax, eco-friendly wooden wick, premium blended fragrance zero paraffin LOVE LOCAL: Hand poured with Love and Light on the Mornington Peninsula, AUSTRALIA DON'T BE A TOSSER: When you're finished with the candle, the remaining wax will act as a melt. Pour the last 2cm of melted wax into an oil burner. Our candles are triple scented, so your space will smell amazing for even longer! The beautiful vessel can now be cleaned up in warm soapy water and upcycled. Use it as a vase or a cup full of love. Recycling is a way of showing the universe yo have got her back, just as she has yours. About Wicks and Stones Leaving the corporate world for one that better suited her passions, Kym Eliopoulos founded Wicks and Stones - a line of hand-poured candles that are designed to bring a sense of mindfulness and clarity to your daily life. A firm believer in crystal healing, Kym bestows each candle with a hand-picked crystal that reveals itself as the wax burns, allowing you to center your emotions and intentions. Handmade on the Mornington Peninsula in Australia, each candle is carefully crafted over two days, ensuring a beautiful, giftable token that's almost as unique as you. For the best burn experience, keep the following in mind: The first time you light your candle, allow it to burn until the wax pool melts all the way to the edge; for a larger candle, this may take several hours. Wax has memory, so if it is extinguished with a partial pool, that will prevent a full, even pool from forming in the future. Trim your wick each time you light the candle, removing any bloom from the previous burn. We recommend lighting a wick that is 1/4-1/2 in length. Ensure that your candle is placed on a heat-safe surface. Do not allow wick trimmings, dust, or other materials to accumulate in the wax pool. To ensure safety and longevity, be sure to check the bottom of your candle for additional instructions, including details on when to discontinue use. Glass vessel Product code 721237240