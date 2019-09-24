Santi

Infinito Rosé 2017

$15.99 $11.99

Terroir: The Santi Infinito Rosé is sourced from vineyards in the DOC of Bardolino just east of Lake Garda. Vinification: Grapes are picked in the middle of September are vinified by the rosé wine method, with a short contact between the skins and the must, to achieve the right depth of color; the alcoholic fermentation takes place very slowly at a controlled temperature and with selected yeasts. A small part of the wine undergoes a malolactic fermentation. The new wine develops in steel, in the cold and always well protected from the processes of oxidation. The wine has bright aromatic notes of ripe strawberries, wild cherries and blackcurrants. This fresh, fruity and well balanced Rosè makes a delicious companion to white meats, seafood, salads and pasta dishes.