Take your lips to the next level with Infallible Le Rouge lipstick. This revolutionary and innovative lipstick delivers bold, luscious lip color that lasts all day long, making it the ultimate beauty indulgence. Infallible Le Rouge long-lasting lip color offers up to 10 hours of vivid, hi-definition color and shine, while hydrating with Vitamin E for lips. Discover the truest color payoff in a creamy, conditioning, long-lasting lip color. • Delivers bold, luscious color • 10HR of vivid, hi-definition colour • Stays comfortable all day • Long wear Apply starting in the center of your upper lip. Work from the center to outer edges of your lips, following the contour of your mouth. Then glide across the entire bottom lip.