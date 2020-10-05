L'Oreal Paris

Infallible 24hr Shadow

FADEPROOF WATERPROOF EYESHADOW: Infallible 24 HR is an ultra intense eye shadow that lasts from day until dawn—a full 24 hours. Glides on effortlessly with intense, maximized color in a luxurious powder-cream formula. L'OREAL EYESHADOW: From natural-looking neutrals to a bold smoky eye, with L'Oréal eyeshadow you can create looks for brown eyes, blue eyes, & green eyes in matte, glitter, & shimmery finishes. CREATE YOUR PERFECT EYE MAKEUP LOOK with our collection of mascaras, achieve sleek lines with smudge-proof eyeliner, add definition to your brows & discover eyeshadow palettes with shades made for every eye color. BECAUSE YOU'RE WORTH IT: L'Oréal Paris helps you create the look you want with our full line of makeup including foundations, concealers, highlighter makeup, eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks & much more. PERFECT TO PAIR WITH: L'Oréal Paris Infallible Never Fail Mechanical Pencil Eyeliner. With long-lasting, fade-proof color, Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner ensures your look stays put for up to 16 hours.