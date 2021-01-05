United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Brightech
Industrial Floor Lamp
$110.00$79.99
20 YEAR LIFE WARM WHITE LED BULB INCLUDED: The Brightech Wyatt includes an LED bulb rated to last 20,000 hours, which works out to a 20 year life with normal use (about 3 hours / day). You never have to replace a bulb and save 90% on your electric bill in comparison incandescent bulbs, because LED doesn't waste lots of energy by producing heat. This also avoids accidental burns if you touch the light.