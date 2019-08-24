Now a Publishers Weekly best seller!On The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Kathy Wakile is the one-and-only dessert expert. Ever since Kathy wowed everyone with a Thanksgiving dessert extravaganza, viewers can't stop talking about her luscious, inventive, bite-size desserts. Now, Kathy's Indulge, a treasure trove of some of her greatest recipes is here and she's serving up over 75 treats from the sweet life including:- Almond Joyous Cheesecake Cuties- Caramel Walnut Chocolate Tartlettini- White Chocolate Blondie Bites- Fabulous Gelati in mouthwatering flavors: Tanned & Salty, Chocolate-Covered Cherry, Orange Dreamsicle and more- PB&J Baby Bundts- Apple Ricotta Zeppoli- Pumpkin Ginger Sticky Buns- Chocolate Hazelnut KissesAll the treats are small so you can indulge without over-indulging. As Kathy says "-Indulge, it's not going to kill you.'"- With family stories, backstage glimpses into The Real Housewives of New Jersey and beautiful color photography throughout, Indulge is the cookbook Kathy's legion of fans will be clamoring for next fall.