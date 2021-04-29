Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Nine West
Indra Women’s Dress Sandals
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
Indra Women's Dress Sandals
Need a few alternatives?
Vince Camuto
Ambralee Leopard Twist Sandal
BUY
$49.97
$89.95
Nordstrom Rack
Nine West
Indra Women's Dress Sandals
BUY
$69.00
Kohl's
Carlotha Ray
Crisscross Square Toe Slides
BUY
$175.00
Shopbop
H&M
Quilted Slides
BUY
$17.99
H&M
More from Nine West
promoted
Nine West
Galvin Block Heel Dress Sandals
BUY
$85.00
Macy's
Nine West
Kimy Heeled Boots
BUY
$169.99
$199.00
Nine West
Nine West
Square Toe Heeled Loafers
BUY
$99.00
QVC
Nine West
Cara
BUY
C$145.00
Nine West
More from Sandals
Cole Haan
Zerøgrand Criss Cross Sandal
BUY
$150.00
Cole Haan
Harper Shoes
Platform Comfort Sandals
BUY
$22.99
Amazon
Bershka
Jelly Slide Sandal
BUY
$41.00
ASOS
Labucq
Boomer Cream
BUY
$390.00
Verishop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted