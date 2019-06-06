Enjoy outdoor grilled flavor anytime you want, regardless of the weather. The searing grill’s high-heat searing temperature locks in juices and flavor, giving your meat better taste, texture, and appearance. Unique Hooded design helps keep in flavor to give your food that authentic outdoor grilled taste. There's no messing with propane, charcoal, or lighter fluid, so cooking couldn't be easier. Simply plug it in and turn the temperature dial all the way up to sear. When it reaches the high-heat searing temperature of 450 Degrees, The Green preheat light will glow. Now you’re ready to sear steaks, burgers, pork chops, or fish fillets to perfection. If you want to grill food that doesn't need to sear first, the searing grill has an adjustable temperature dial for lower heat.