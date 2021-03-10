Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Muji
Indian Cotton My Tote Bag
£7.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Muji
A simple tote bag made from fairly thick canvas fabric. Made from organic cotton.
More from Muji
Muji
Tin Candle - Hinoki Wood
BUY
£3.95
£4.95
Muji
Muji
Side Seamless Double Gauze Pyjamas
BUY
£39.95
Muji
Muji
Essential Oil Set
BUY
£12.95
Muji
Muji
Polyester Portable Room Shoes
BUY
£8.95
Muji
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted