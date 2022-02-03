Cinnamon Projects

Incense Solo – 4pm (25 Sticks)

Editors’ Notes Cinnamon Projects founders Andrew Cinnamon and Charlie Stackhouse believe that smell can be a powerful reminder of specific moments - that's why the label's lineup of home fragrances all represent a certain time of day. This set includes 25 incense sticks to scent your space, all packaged in a sleek glass tube and gift box. - The bright and clear '4PM' scent is fragranced with lively notes of Iris and Juniper, citrusy Mandarin and warm Patchouli Details & Care Comes with 25 sticks Burn time: 25 minutes each