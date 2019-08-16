The Row

Ina Straight-leg Wool Trousers

£975.00 £487.00

The Row woman's style is fuss-free and sophisticated, and the Ina pants align perfectly with this. Cut with a straight leg with tailoring-inspired pressed creases to both sides, the design has been spun in the United States from the finest tobacco-toned wool. Wear yours with a berry-toned sweater to evoke autumnal vibes. material: 100% virgin wool lining: 100% cupro care instructions: dry clean side slit pockets, welt pockets zipper fly, button and hook fastenings Made in the USA Designer colour name: Cigar contains non-textile parts of animal origin Runs large, please see Size & Fit tab