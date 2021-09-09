Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
LELO
Ina 2
$149.00
$119.20
Buy Now
Review It
At LELO
The Rabbit Of A Lifetime For women who crave a whole new state of orgasmic bliss, INA™ 2 offers the holy grail of sexual satisfaction: the blended orgasm.
More from LELO
LELO
Sona
BUY
$58.65
$69.00
LELO
LELO
Soraya 2
BUY
$187.00
$219.00
LELO
LELO
Lily 2
BUY
$125.10
$139.00
LELO
LELO
Sona 2 Cruise
BUY
$169.15
$199.00
LELO
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted