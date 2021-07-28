United States
In The Slick Of Time Packable Poncho
£118.00
Perfect to pack on your hiking trips, this hooded poncho is featured in a water-resistant design with a zippered pouch pocket, an adjustable drawstring hemline and an easy, oversized fit. It also conveniently packs into its own interior kanga pocket for easy carrying. Dropped dolman sleeves Quarter-zip neckline Buttoned cuffs FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether.