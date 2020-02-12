Tasha L. Harrison

In Her Closet (the Lust Diaries) (volume 1)

$14.00

About the Author Often accused of navigating life without a filter, Tasha L. Harrison has managed to brand herself as brutally honest without being labeled a b**ch…or at least that’s what likes to tell herself. She writes African American and interracial urban erotica and erotic romance with heroines just as brazen as herself and heroes that struggle to tolerate them while getting them in the sack. Find her at: tashalharrison.com @tashalharrison on twitter THE LUST DIARIES READING ORDER A Slant of Light (prequel short story) In Her Closet, The Lust Diaries: Book One The Shame in You--A Short Story Everything She Never Wanted, The Lust Diaries: Book Two Having it Both Ways, The Lust Diaries: Book Three A Soft Place to Fall and other stories (coming soon) Read more