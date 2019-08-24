BDG Beauty

In Glo We Trust is an innovative illuminating serum that delivers immediate visible results, and long-term skin care benefits in a single step. Formulated with BDG Beauty Complex™, it provides instant luminosity, radiance, and veil-like coverage, while firming and rejuvenating the skin over time. Includes: - 0.5 fl oz / 15 mL In Glo We Trust Illuminating Serum- Copper THE DETAILS Delivers instant luminosity and radiance that provides a youthful glow. Light reflecting ingredients that help blur imperfections. Provides coverage, correction and protection in one product. Antioxidant and free radical protection that help prevent premature aging. Help reverse visible signs of aging. 100% Vegan. Non GMO Ingredients. No Parabens. Phthalate & Sulfate Free. INGREDIENTS & BENEFITS BDG Beauty Complex™ offers three key benefits: ILLUMINATION & CORRECTION: A proprietary combination of ultra-fine, light-reflecting ingredients that provide instant luminosity and radiance and a veil-like coverage that blurs imperfections, in three color options. PREVENTION: A potent blend of Stabilized Vitamin C and French Grape Extract offering exceptional antioxidant protection against free-radicals damage, helping to prevent discoloration, and slowing the production of pigment producing cells, and thus helping hyper-pigmentation. Also plays a key role in boosting collagen production, which helps prevent the loss of skin elasticity. YOUTH BOOSTING: An advanced Tripeptide-3 Technology helps to smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improving skin texture, and fighting loss of firmness. USAGE Apply evenly all over the face for a dewy, natural GLO, or dot on the high points of the face, such as the cheekbones, forehead and down the bridge of the nose for extra luminosity. TIPS For a super-fresh and luminous look, blend with your favorite foundation or moisturizer, and apply it evenly on your face. Finish by adding a thin layer on cheekbones for a glowing complexion.