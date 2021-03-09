Christy Dawn

The Sustainable Mask is non-medical grade, made with 3-ply cotton and features tie straps. Each order is for 1 total mask. It is reusable and washable. For best practices, hand wash before first use and after each subsequent use, and lay flat to dry. Refrain from touching the mask or your face once you have it on! The Magenta Floral Bouquet fabric was rotary printed in Erode, India. The Sustainable Mask was made by Martha, one of our talented dressmakers.