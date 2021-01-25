imPRESS

Impress 2-in-1 Bagless Stick Vacuum

$38.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This item is perfect for cleaning stairs, upholstery, and hard-to-reach areas. The crevice tool allows you to clean in tight spaces. It comes with a combination dusting brush/upholstery tool that helps to clean furniture thoroughly. Bag-less technology saves time and energy with no bags to buy or replace. It has a lightweight design that helps you to transport the vacuum from room to room and floor to floor. It provides easy conversion from handheld to upright for a variety of cleaning tasks.