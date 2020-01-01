Oribe

Imperméable Anti-humidity Spray

$42.00

Oribe's Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray keeps frizz at bay for a beautiful and smooth head of hair. This lightweight hairspray is infused with panthenol and keratin to add volume and shield hair from humidity. Uphold any sleek blowout or curly hair styles with this protective spray.Key Ingredients: Panthenol: adds body and volume. Vitamin E: encourages a healthy scalp and hair. Keratin: imparts a sheer protein that shields from environmental damage and smooths the hair cuticle. Key Benefits: Combats frizz. Boosts volume. Lightweight hold. Styles hair. Shields sleek blowout or curly hairstyles from humidity and environmental damage. Safe for color and keratin treatment hair types.