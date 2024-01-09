Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Kate Spade New York
Imitation Pearl Mini Hoop Earrings
$58.00
$20.30
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
More from Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York
Imitation Pearl Mini Hoop Earrings
BUY
$20.30
$58.00
Nordstrom
Kate Spade New York
Kerri Crossbody Bag
BUY
$99.97
$239.00
Nordstrom Rack
Kate Spade New York
Zodiac In The Stars Mother Of Pearl Pendant
BUY
$62.00
$78.00
Kate Spade
Kate Spade New York
Maritza Leather Slingback Mules
BUY
$198.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted