IMIKEYA

Imikeya Sitting Human Shaped Succulent Flower Pot

$15.89

Buy Now Review It

Small flower pot planter is made of ceramic material perfect for succulent plants, cactus, or other small flowers and plants. Modern sitting human shape design, attractive black color. It offers excellent all-weather durability. Suitable for home decoration,and it can also make your office unique. A simple and sleek contemporary petite plant pot. Gardening props, suitable for desk, bookshelf, dinning table, living room, hosting room and etc.