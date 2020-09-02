Weleda

One of the beauty industry’s best kept secrets, Weleda Skin Food is a nourishing treatment for the whole body that reams of A-listers swear by. Racking up multiple awards, this nourishing product refreshes the skin keeping it protected from the elements. This marvelous intensive moisture cream is deep-penetrating and ideal for use on dry patches of skin and for added winter protection. If your skin is in need of a little extra care, allow Weleda Skin Food to give your skin some TLC and find out what the celebs are raving about! Made with organic sunflower seed oil and extracts of wild pansy, chamomile, calendula and revitalising rosemary extract this hydrating treatment is perfect for use on the whole body, especially on tired-out feet, hands and elbows. Weleda Skin Food is delicately fragranced with refreshing essential oils including sweet orange and lavandula and can be used as a protective cream in harsh weather and is excellent for anyone regularly outdoors. Directions of use: A little goes a long way, so apply sparingly. This very rich cream is best applied to the face by gently patting on, so as to avoid dragging the skin. Elsewhere on the body, gently smooth into the skin until the cream is absorbed. To deeply nourish hard working, dry hands apply liberally, cover with gloves and leave overnight.