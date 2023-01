Venessa Arizaga

I’m A Rainbow Bracelet

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Braided design with metallic threading Plastic and metal beads with crystal accents Gold plated brass Slide closure Made in the USA Style #VENES30577 Eclectic beads and charms embellish this friendship bracelet from the specialists in playful accessories at Venessa Arizaga.