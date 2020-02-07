Miraclesuit

Illusionist Crossover One-piece Swimsuit

$162.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Look 10 pounds lighter in 10 seconds!® Gathered overlapping panels and mesh insets accentuate the hourglass silhouette created by a classic one-piece swimsuit enhanced by the smoothing, shaping effects of exclusive Miratex® fabric—designed to firm, hold and shape without any uncomfortable panels or wires."/