Illuminating shampoo For blonde hair
HAIR TYPE
For highlighted or color-treated blonde hair
RESULTS
Gently cleanses
Enhances multidimensional shine of blonde hair
Provides nourishment
Helps to smooth damaged hair
INGREDIENTS
AÇAI POLYPHENOLS
Formulated with polyphenols contained in the acai berry extract to provide nourishment and help smooth damaged hair.
Blondifier Illuminating Shampoo gently cleanses hair and emphasizes multidimensional shine of blonde hair. This professional formula provides nourishment and helps to smooth damaged hair.